Follow Us:
Saturday, August 25, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?
  • Pune: 12-year-old electrocuted after touching street light, PMC engineer booked

Pune: 12-year-old electrocuted after touching street light, PMC engineer booked

On the day of the incident, he was playing on a jogging track adjoining a service road near the Swaraj Snacks Centre, when he came in contact with a street light and was electrocuted.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: August 25, 2018 5:11:13 am
Pune Municipal Corporation, Pune news, pune opposition parties, PMC, pune water leakage episode protest, pune protest, indian express Police then booked the PMC engineer on charges of negligence, under Section 304 (a) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.
Related News

Pune City Police have lodged an offence of negligence against an unidentified engineer working in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s electrical department, in connection with the death of a 12-year-old boy, Pruthviraj Chavan, who was electrocuted in Warje Malwadi last week. Pruthviraj’s father Vishal Chavan (38), who is a police patil in Mulkhed village, lodged the first information report (FIR) in the case.

Pruthviraj was a student of Class VI at a local school. On the day of the incident, he was playing on a jogging track adjoining a service road near the Swaraj Snacks Centre, when he came in contact with a street light and was electrocuted. During the investigation into the case, police contacted officials at the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) office in Dahanukar Colony. It was revealed that the electric pole was erected by the PMC.

Police then booked the PMC engineer on charges of negligence, under Section 304 (a) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Best of Express
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Watch Now
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement