Pune: 12-year-old electrocuted after touching street light, PMC engineer booked

Pune City Police have lodged an offence of negligence against an unidentified engineer working in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s electrical department, in connection with the death of a 12-year-old boy, Pruthviraj Chavan, who was electrocuted in Warje Malwadi last week. Pruthviraj’s father Vishal Chavan (38), who is a police patil in Mulkhed village, lodged the first information report (FIR) in the case.

Pruthviraj was a student of Class VI at a local school. On the day of the incident, he was playing on a jogging track adjoining a service road near the Swaraj Snacks Centre, when he came in contact with a street light and was electrocuted. During the investigation into the case, police contacted officials at the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) office in Dahanukar Colony. It was revealed that the electric pole was erected by the PMC.

Police then booked the PMC engineer on charges of negligence, under Section 304 (a) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

