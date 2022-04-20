Pune: 12 shops gutted in fire in Kharadi area, no casualties

Twelve shops were gutted in a fire that started in the Kharadi area of Pune Wednesday morning and no casualties were reported, said officials.

Fire department officials said that the fire started in one of the shops in the Ubale Nagar area of Kharadi, where several shops are located next to each other, including some furniture outlets and eateries.

The fire, which began around 10 am, was brought under control by 11 am and a cooling operation was subsequently carried out to avert any secondary fires, said officials. Six fire tenders from the fire departments of Pune and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) were pressed into action, added officials.

Many shops suffered heavy damages but no casualties were reported as occupants and customers at the shops came out of the premises as soon as the fire started.