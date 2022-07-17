Pune: 12 huts gutted in fire at Hadapsar, no casualties

Twelve huts in the Hadapsar area of Pune were completely gutted in a fire that started in the early hours of Sunday. No casualties were reported in the fire. The fire brigade brought the fire under control and the police launched a probe into the causes leading to the incident.

As per the information given by fire brigade officials, the control room received a call at 2.55 am about a fire that was rapidly spreading in a cluster of huts in Birajdar Nagar area of Vaiduwadi in Hadapsar, which is located very close to the residential colony of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel, known as Suraksha Nagar.

Five fire tenders from the nearby fire stations were pressed into action considering the possible spread of fire, the officials said, adding that the fire was brought under control within 10 to 15 minutes of the fire tenders reaching the spot. A cooling operation was conducted later to avoid any secondary fire, they said. “By the time we brought the fire under control, 12 huts were completely gutted. Around 40 residents of these huts had already moved out. No casualties were reported in the fire.” said firefighter Vilas Dadas.

Sub-inspector Sagar Poman of the Hadapsar police station said: “While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, initial observations suggest that the fire started from one closed hut. The initial priority was bringing the fire under control and making sure everyone was safe.”

Officials said that a report would be sought from the fire brigade on their primary assessment of the causes of the fire.