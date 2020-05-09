Pune: 12 Covid deaths, toll rises to 143

Three of the deaths were reported at Sassoon General Hospital. (Representational) Three of the deaths were reported at Sassoon General Hospital. (Representational)

A total of 12 coronavirus deaths were reported in the city on Friday while 111 new cases were detected. The number of coronavirus patients has increased to 2,572, district health officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar said. The death toll has risen to 143 in the district, he added.

Three of the deaths were reported at Sassoon General Hospital. These include the death of a 76-year-old woman from Ghorpade Peth, who was admitted on May 2 and died late Thursday night. She had hypertension and kidney ailment and her death was reported Friday.

In another case, an 82-year-old woman from Padmavati, who was admitted on May 3, succumbed to the infection late Thursday. She had diabetes.

On Friday, a 48-year-old man from Tadiwala Road, who was admitted on May 6, died of the infection. He had hypertension, kidney ailment and anaemia.

At Naidu hospital, a 70-year-old woman from Shivajinagar who was admitted on May 6, succumbed Friday to acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by the infection. At Jehangir Hospital, a 67-year-old woman from Rasta Peth, who was admitted on April 27, died Friday. She had pneumonia with multi-organ failure.

In another case, a 60-year-old man from Kondhwa who was admitted on April 15 to Bharati Hospital died Friday. He had bilateral pneumonia and tested positive for coronavirus. A 67-year-old man from Taljai, who was admitted to Rao Nursing Home on May 4, succumbed to the infection Friday. He had hypertension and ischaemic heart disease.

A 48-year-old woman from Nana Peth who had hypertension, was admitted on May 4 to KEM hospital. She succumbed to the infection Friday and had severe acute respiratory distress syndrome. In another case, a 59-year-old man from Nana Peth, who was admitted on May 7 to KEM Hospital, succumbed to the infection on the same day.

In another case, a 70-year-old woman from Kasba Peth, who was also admitted on May 7 to KEM Hospital, succumbed on the same day to coronavirus infection. These deaths were reported Friday.

In two other cases, an 85-year-old woman from Yerawada who had diabetes and a 60-year-old woman from Talegaon dhamdhere in Shirur taluka, were admitted to the district hospital in Aundh on May 7 and succumbed to the infection on the same day. These deaths were reported Friday.

Meanwhile, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said that cases are likely to rise as the number of swab collection centres have increased. “We hope that the curve will be flattened soon and are going all out to test in large numbers,” he said.

847 people discharged in Pune division

Of the 2,885 coronavirus patients across Pune division, at least 837 people have been discharged, Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said. Satara has reported 114 cases and two deaths while Solapur has 182 cases and 12 deaths. Sangli has reported 37 cases and one death while Kolhapur has 15 cases and one death. At Sassoon General Hospital, among the eight people discharged was a four-year-old girl from Ganj Peth.

Patients complain of uncleanliness at cantonment general hospital

A few people who tested positive for coronavirus complained of lack of cleanliness at the Pune Cantonment Board-run general hospital, saying that there were no hooks in the toilets to hang their clothes and the washroom was dirty.

Ramesh Iyer, Congress party city spokesperson, said in a statement issued Friday that some patients started cleaning the toilet and ward themselves. While they have demanded urgent measures to clean the place, when contacted, Amit Kumar, CEO of PCB, said the problem had arisen for just two hours as two of their staff had tested positive. “We have resolved the issue,” Kumar said. According to authorities, they have posted Class IV staff sweepers in four shifts and encouraged them to wear PPE before entering the isolation ward.

