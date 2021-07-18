Pune: 12 arrested after cops bust illegal bullock cart race in Katraj

POLICE ARRESTED 12 people after an illegal bullock cart race was allegedly organised in Katraj area on Saturday morning, and was attended by at least 100 people, including many from outside Pune. Police have seized carts, bullocks and several high-end cars.

According to police, Bharti Vidyapeeth police station received information that a bullock cart race was being organised in an open space near a hillock in Gujarwadi area of Katraj.

At present, there is a ban on bullock cart races in Maharashtra while there are voices from the political circle speaking against the ban.

Sub-inspector Nitin Shinde, who is the investigating officer in the case, said, “After we received the information, we went to the spot with a team. When we reached, people started running here and there. We nabbed some key persons, including organisers. We have seized bullocks, carts and some high-end cars. A total of 12 people have been arrested so far.”

Officials said some of the arrested people include those from outside Pune, who especially came to attend the race.