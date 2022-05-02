Pune: 116 trainees complete Merged Artificer Apprentice Course at INS Shivaji

As many as 116 trainees of the Merged Artificer Apprentice Course (MAAC) successfully completed their professional ab-initio training extending 96 weeks at INS Shivaji, the premier Marine Engineering Training Establishment of the Indian Navy located at Lonavala in Pune. The 33rd Merged Artificer Apprentice Course included 112 trainees of the Indian Navy, three trainees of the Indian Coast Guard and one international trainee from Tanzania.

Despite Covid-19 being prevalent for the most part of their training, the course included rigorous training on diesel engine, gas turbine, steam propulsion equipment and auxiliary machinery. “Through hands-on training on various condition monitoring equipment and fault diagnostics, training sessions on simulators and machinery control tools, the trainees have been transformed into adept technical professionals. The course completion ceremony was held on Saturday and was reviewed by Commodore Arvind Rawal, Commanding Officer, INS Shivaji.

Trainee Prashant C stood first in the overall order of merit by securing 83.36 per cent and trainee Sachin was adjudged best sportsman of the course and was awarded the Commodore’s Rolling Trophy, said a press statement issued from INS Shivaji.