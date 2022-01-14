Pune: 1,100 cops receive booster doses since January 11

Over 1,100 police personnel of the Pune district — City, Rural and Pimpri Chinchwad jurisdictions — have so far been administered the booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccines as a part of the drive to get healthcare and frontline workers immunised against the infection.

While the booster dose drives began from January 10 for healthcare and frontline workers, for the personnel of the three jurisdictions, it commenced January 11.

As on Wednesday evening, 486 police personnel of Pune City Police received their booster shots. From January 1 till Wednesday evening, Pune City Police, which has a total strength of around 7,600 personnel along with officers, reported 361 cases of Covid-19 cases. Of these cases, three persons required hospitalisation.

In the Pimpri Chinchwad jurisdiction, 415 personnel were given the booster doses. The jurisdiction has a strength of close to 2,700. Frome January 1 till Wednesday, the Pimpri Chinchwad Police reported 65 Covid cases and five of them required hospitalisation.

Meanwhile, as many as 220 personnel of the Rural division were administered with the shots. This division has a total strength of 2,500 personnel.