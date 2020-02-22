Pune: 11-yr-old boy ‘thrashed’ at spiritual educational organisation, probe on

According to the complaint, about 10 days ago, Povhne allegedly thrashed him for not studying the spiritual books properly. (Representational Image) According to the complaint, about 10 days ago, Povhne allegedly thrashed him for not studying the spiritual books properly. (Representational Image)

An offence of attempt to murder has been lodged against a worker of a private spiritual educational organisation for allegedly beating a 11-year-old student. The boy’s mother, a resident of Wadgaon who works at a private hospital, lodged the FIR in the case at Alandi police station on Thursday. Based on the woman’s complaint, police have booked Bhagvan Maharaj Povhne, a resident of Alandi who works at the Mauli Dnyanraj Prasad Adhyatmik Shikshan Sanstha, under Section 307 of IPC. Police said the boy was admitted to the Sanstha for spiritual eduction.

According to the complaint, about 10 days ago, Povhne allegedly thrashed him for not studying the spiritual books properly. Police said the boy has received major injuries to his chest, back and hands. Police Inspector Ravindra Chaudhari of Alandi police station said, “We have nabbed Povhne from Parbhani. He will soon be arrested… Probe is on to know in what capacity he was working at the spiritual organisation in Alandi.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.