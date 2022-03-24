Pune: 11-year-old raped inside school, search on for unidentified suspect

An 11-year-old girl was raped on the campus of a school in Pune during school hours Wednesday by an unidentified person, according to the police. The police said they have launched a manhunt that involves multiple investigation teams.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when school was about to begin.

The in-charge inspector of the police station where the case has been registered, said, “The girl had come to the school a little before the classes were to assemble. The unidentified person took the girl toward the washroom blocks of the school located near the playground where he raped her. The incident came to light after the girl told some of her friends about what happened. The friends in turn informed the school authorities. Subsequently, the parents of the girl were informed and they approached the police.”

The inspector added, “The suspect is unknown to the girl. Our teams are currently working on various leads including the security camera footage to identify the suspect and trace him.”

The police have registered an offence under sections for rape of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provision of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The Pune police are already probing a case in which an 11-year-old girl was raped by her father several times in 2017 when they were in Bihar and by her brother in 2020 when they moved to Pune. The complaint also says that the girl’s grandfather and an uncle also sexually abused her several times in 2021.