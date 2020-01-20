Pune: 11-year-old boy drowns in tank while flying kite

According to police, at the time of the incident, there was no security guard or staff present at the water treatment plant and the opening of the tank was not covered.

(Representaional Image) According to police, at the time of the incident, there was no security guard or staff present at the water treatment plant and the opening of the tank was not covered.(Representaional Image)

An 11-year-old boy drowned after falling into a tank at a water treatment plant of the Pune Municipal Corporation in Vadgaon Budruk on Sunday morning. Police said the incident took place when a group of boys was flying kites on the premises.

The deceased, Atharv Bapu Gore, a resident of Tukainagar, was among a group of boys who were flying kites at 10 am on the premises of the water treatment plant, located on a spot at a higher elevation than the surrounding area. Because of the elevation, many boys have been coming to the spot to fly kites.

According to police, at the time of the incident, there was no security guard or staff present at the water treatment plant and the opening of the tank was not covered.

Sub-inspector Kishor Tanpure of Sinhagad Road police station said, “Some boys were flying kites when one of them fell into the tank. He drowned and his body was taken out later with the help of Fire Brigade personnel. We have registered a case of accidental death pending probe into causes. We will probe if there was negligence on the part of any official or contractor concerned.”

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App