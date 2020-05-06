Pune: 11-year-old boy among 5 Covid deaths, toll now 120

In another case, a 31-year-old man from Yerawada, who was symptomatic since April 29, was admitted on May 1 to Sassoon General Hospital. (Representational) In another case, a 31-year-old man from Yerawada, who was symptomatic since April 29, was admitted on May 1 to Sassoon General Hospital. (Representational)

An 11-year-old boy was among the five people who died from coronavirus-related complications over the past 24 hours. So far, a total of 120 deaths have been reported from Pune.

The 11-year-old boy from Warje, Malwadi, was admitted on May 3 to Sassoon General Hospital for treating convulsions due to epileptic fits. He also had developmental delay issues and was having convulsions since April 30. His throat swab tested positive for coronavirus on May 3 and he was also given ventilator support, but succumbed to the infection late on Monday night. The death was reported by Sassoon Hospital on Tuesday.

In another case, a 31-year-old man from Yerawada, who was symptomatic since April 29, was admitted on May 1 to Sassoon General Hospital. He had diabetes and myocarditis and succumbed to coronavirus-related complications late Monday evening. His death was also reported by authorities on Tuesday.

A 63-year -old man from Bhawani Peth who was symptomatic since April 18 was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on April 24. He had hypertension and bilateral pneumonia and succumbed to the infection late on Monday night.

On Tuesday, municipal health authorities reported the death of a 66-year-old man from Padmavati. He was admitted on April 30 to Bharati Hospital and also had underlying medical conditions like hypertension. He had bilateral pneumonia and succumbed to coronavirus infection on May 5.

Meanwhile, 79 new cases were detected Tuesday and the number of people with coronavirus has gone up to 2,201. Of this, 1,939 are from Pune Municipal Corporation area, 80 from Pune rural area and 137 from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Among those cured of coronavirus and discharged were five persons from Sassoon Hospital, including a 19-year-old woman from Lohiya Nagar who was in her 20th week of pregnancy. In another case, a 26-year-old woman who had delivered a baby that had tested negative for coronavirus was also discharged Tuesday after being cured of coronavirus. She is from Parvati and had been admitted on April 16.

617 people cured and discharged across Pune division

Till 4 pm Tuesday, there were a total 2,388 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Pune division. Of these, 617 have been cured and discharged. There have been 127 deaths, Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said. Of these, there are 82 cases and two deaths in Satara, in Solapur 135 cases and eight deaths, in Sangli 34 positive cases and one death and in Kolhapur 15 positive cases and one death.

