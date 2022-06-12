Pune: 11 injured in bee attack at Sinhagad Fort, fourth such case at state’s tourist sites

As many as 11 tourists were injured in a bee attack at Sinhagad Fort near Pune on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

According to the district administration, the incident took place when a number of tourists were visiting the historic fort. Local officials said some of the injured are children.

This is the fourth time swarms of bees have attacked visitors at the state’s tourist sites since March.

Pune Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ayush Prasad said about Sunday’s incident, “According to preliminary reports, 11 persons suffered bee stings. After receiving information, we mobilised ambulances.”

Of the 11, two were administered treatment on the spot while nine had to be rushed to a local hospital in Khed Shivapur.

The police said the incident took place near Kalyan Darwaja around 2 pm.

Prasad further said, “As per our preliminary information, all the persons have responded to treatment and are out of danger. We urge tourists to exercise caution in the areas where there is presence of beehives. We also appeal to tourists to be responsible towards the flora and fauna at and around tourist attractions.”

In the last week of March, a group of 11 IT professionals who had gone for a trek to Kataldhar waterfalls near Lonavala were attacked by a swarm of bees, leaving eight of them seriously injured.

On March 13, at least 200 tourists visiting the historic Shivneri Fort were stung by bees. At least 25 of them required medical assistance and were discharged after primary treatment at a local government hospital.

On April 24, a 28-year-old woman was seriously injured when she fell into a 100-feet gorge off a cliff on Rajgad Fort in Pune, after a swarm of bees attacked a group of tourists.