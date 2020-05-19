Pune: 11 booked for ‘gathering outside Yerawada jail to welcome murder undertrial’

Police said the group got together outside the prison gate to welcome Vishnu Yashwant Jadhav, a criminal currently jailed in a 2015 murder case. (Representational) Police said the group got together outside the prison gate to welcome Vishnu Yashwant Jadhav, a criminal currently jailed in a 2015 murder case. (Representational)

Police have booked 11 people for alleged violation of lockdown norms by gathering outside the Yerawada Central Prison to “welcome” a murder undertrial, who was being released on bail from the prison on Monday night.

An FIR in the case has been registered at Yerawada police station. According to police, the group had come from various places in Pune and Ahmednagar.

Police said the group got together outside the prison gate to welcome Vishnu Yashwant Jadhav, a criminal currently jailed in a 2015 murder case. It, however, could not be ascertained whether he was released as part of the ongoing release of prisoners from jail due to Covid-19 outbreak or on regular bail, police added.

According to the FIR, the group had gathered outside the prison around 9 pm but before they could meet Jadhav, the police detained them. A case was registered under sections of unlawful assembly of the IPC and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Covid Rules. Police have issued notice to 11 people, who have been identified, and are investigating the matter.

