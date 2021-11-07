Pune: Professionals gear up to celebrate 10th International Day of Radiology

Radiologists, radiographers, radiological technologists and professionals from related fields across the world will celebrate the 10th International Day of Radiology (IDoR-2021) on Monday.

“IDoR-2021 will be celebrated with the aim of building greater awareness of the value that radiology contributes to safe patient care and improving public understanding of the vital role radiologists and radiographers play in the healthcare continuum,” Dr Sandeep Kavthale, Secretary General of Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA), said.

The day is dedicated to Interventional Radiology and its essential role in treating patients, he said. As the world continues to face challenges posed by Covid-19, it is extremely important to acknowledge the key role that medical imaging plays in medicine, not only during unforeseen circumstances such as the pandemic, but also on a daily basis in all areas of patient care, he added. Interventional radiology is a unique and growing subspecialty that helps and protects patients each and every day, he said.

“For IDoR 2021, we have chosen the motto ‘Interventional Radiology – Active care for the patient’. With this phrase, we invite everyone to celebrate the essential role that interventional radiology plays in treating patients,” he said. “To help support these celebrations, we ask imaging professionals across the world to pause for a moment, look back on their hard work and celebrate the contributions of radiology in the active care of patients,” Dr Kavthale said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.f