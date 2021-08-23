Pune: 10,206 contract virus even after getting jabs, mortality among vaccinated at 0.53%

In the Pune district, as many as 10,206 vaccinated people have been re-infected with the novel coronavirus to date even after getting their shots.

As per the data available with the administration, of the total breakthrough infections, 7,124 were reported among the citizens who had received one dose of the vaccine, while 3,082 infections were detected among those who are fully vaccinated.

As such, the percentage of breakthrough infection after the first dose stands at 0.14 per cent as 51.40 lakh persons in the district have received at least one shot.

The percentage of breakthrough infection among fully vaccinated is at 0.16 per cent with 18.65 persons receiving both shots. Among the vaccinated, 54 deaths have been reported from the total 10,206 breakthrough infections, officials said based on data available till August 18.

Among the breakthrough infections after the first dose, 3,068 have been reported in Pune City, 554 in Pimpri-Chinchwad and 3,502 in the rural jurisdiction. In case of infections reported after both shots, 2,036 have been reported in Pune City, 292 in Pimpri-Chinchwad and 934 in the rural jurisdiction.

Dr Subash Salunkhe, who is an advisor to the state government on Covid-19 response, said that it’s difficult to draw a comparison of breakthrough infections reported in Pune with those found across the state or national level because such numbers are not available in the public domain.

“We have numbers for Pune and it shows that those who take vaccines are much safer than those who are unvaccinated. The mortality among those who get a breakthrough infection is also lower and post-covid complications are also minimal. It also shows the globally accepted fact that no vaccine provides 100 per cent safety and there could be a minuscule percentage of breakthrough infections,” Salunkhe said.

He added, “It’s difficult to compare, however, as data from Maharashtra or other states is not available in the public domain.”