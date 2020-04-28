Pune: 100 cops quarantined as positive cases of police personnel reaches 9

Pune City Police Commissioner K Venkatesham said as on Monday night, nine personnel of the Pune Police had tested positive for the virus. (Representational) Pune City Police Commissioner K Venkatesham said as on Monday night, nine personnel of the Pune Police had tested positive for the virus. (Representational)

After the number of cases of police personnel testing positive for coronavirus reached nine as on Monday, at least 100 personnel from Pune Police were placed under quarantine.

Initially, a constable attached to a police station and his wife tested positive on April 17, following which 14 personnel, who were primary contacts of the constable, were quarantined and their samples collected. Of them, two tested positive on April 20. Subsequently, more staff from the police station was placed under quarantine.

Pune City Police Commissioner K Venkatesham said as on Monday night, nine personnel of the Pune Police had tested positive for the virus.

Joint Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve said, “There is no denying that our force is doing a high-risk job. Having said that, we have put a standard operating procedure in place to prevent infection among the personnel on any outdoor or office duty. We have opened a separate helpline for police, and have provided adequate safety gear and sanitisers.”

