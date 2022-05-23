Pune: 10-year-old speech-impaired girl sexually assaulted

Two men allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 10-year-old speech-impaired girl after forcing her to drink liquor in Pune last week. The police have booked a case against the two unidentified men after the girl’s mother lodged a first information report (FIR) on Sunday.

According to the police, around 9.30 pm on May 20, the girl was playing near her residence when two men kidnapped her. They allegedly took her to a secluded spot on their motorcycle, made her drink liquor and sexually assaulted her, police said.

When the girl failed to return home, her mother went out looking for her and learnt that two men had taken her away on a motorcycle. The mother informed the local police. Hours later, the accused left the girl near her residence and escaped. After the girl ‘narrated’ her ordeal, the mother filed an FIR.

The police have booked the two accused under Section 354 (Use of assault or criminal force against a woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) and related sections, Section 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison) and Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.