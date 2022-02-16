Pune: 10 of the 34 district central coop banks report record losses

The latest data from the department of cooperation show that the average non performing asset percentage in these 10 banks is around 19.

TEN OF the 34 district central cooperative banks in Maharashtra have reported losses, putting a question mark on their financial viability in the future. These banks are mostly in the Marathwada region of the state, where institutional credit for the agricultural sector has been low.

Historically, the cooperative banks have cornered the major chunk of credit disbursal for rural areas. Schedule commercial loans have proved to be a tough competition for the banks. Also over the years, cooperative banks, despite their infrastructure and presence in every village through primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACSs), have seen business slipping away from them. Financial health of these banks has also taken a hit as in Marathwada and Vidharbha area, the measure of loan default has been higher than that in Western Mahrashtra. Banks of Pune, Kolhapur and other areas have benefited from dairy and other agri industries which have developed there.

The latest data from the department of cooperation show that the average non performing asset percentage in these 10 banks is around 19.

This is way higher than the expected 15 per cent NPA allowed for cooperative banks. As of September 30, 2021, the state has reported Rs 1.68 lakh crore outstanding from the agricultural sector.

The lower disbursal of credit, especially in Marathwada and Vidharbha, has become a concern for the banks. By the end of September last year, of the Rs 4.61 lakh crore target, only Rs 1.75 lakh crore i.e; 38 per cent of the target was disbursed.

The issue was flagged in meetings of the State Level Banker’s Conference (SLBC). NABARD’s chief general manager, as per the minutes of the SLBC November meeting, said 26 districts have reported less than 50 per cent disbursal of their target. The commissioner cooperation flagged performance of banks in Beed, Buldhana, Dhule, Jalgaon, Hingoli, Jalna, Latur, Parbhani is not at par.