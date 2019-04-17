Pune: 10-day event to celebrate ethos of traditional dance forms

(Written by Shivangana Chaturvedi)

Dance should be considered a special form of education, veteran Bharatanatyam dancer Sucheta Bhide said, while highlighting on the need to promote different Indian traditional dance forms.

“Dancers will be able to come up with new and creative productions, if they are encouraged and extended some financial help,” she said.

To provide a platform to enthusiasts and celebrate the nuances and intricacies of various traditional dance forms, the Shastriya Nritya Sanvardhan Sanstha — a community of dancers specialised in Indian dance forms — has organised a 10-day event, ‘Dance Season’, in the city from April 20.

The event, which will include a series of dance workshops and seminars, was announced at a press conference in presence of Bhide, the Sanstha president Shama Bhate, secretary Rasika Gumaste, joint secretary Meghna Shabde among other dignitaries.

Bhate, a veteran Kathak dancer, said the primary objective behind the inception and materialisation of the Sanstha was to introduce people to the ethos of Indian dance forms, which have been nurtured in a glorious tradition.

“The platform provides an opportunity to know and learn the various Indian dance forms,” Bhate said.

Manisha Sathe, a noted Kathak dancer, said the organisation aspired to create an environment around dance in the city. The event is not restricted to a specific target audience, she said, adding that it is “rather free and open for all”.

This accessibility to a wider range of audience can be seen as a measure to locate the traditional Indian dance styles within the larger corpus of contemporary dance community, she said.