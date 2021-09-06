Pune: 10 boats used in illegal sand mining seized and destroyed

IN the latest action against the sand mafia in Bhima river basin, the Pune Rural Police and Pune district administration seized and destroyed 10 boats used for illegal sand mining from Ghod river, a tributary of Bhima river.

Daund, Shirur and Indapur talukas of Pune have numerous illegal sand mining rackets in operation, especially in the Bhima basin riverbeds, according to police. These riverbeds are known for good quality sand, which is in high demand in construction — both in non-government construction projects and government-initiated infrastructure projects.

Over the last several months, the Pune district administration, police, forest department and other agencies have launched a coordinated crackdown against these gangs. Working on a tip-off, a joint team seized 10 boats used by the sand mafia and destroyed them on Friday and Saturday. Police have launched a search for the suspects operating these boats.