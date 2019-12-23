One dead after bus rams truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Some passengers in the bus sustained minor injuries. Some passengers in the bus sustained minor injuries.

The driver of a private bus was killed and his assistant injured after the vehicle hit a stationary container truck near Kamshet on Pune-Mumbai Expressway in the early hours of Sunday. Some passengers in the bus sustained minor injuries.

Police said the bus was on its way from the temple town of Akkalkot in Solapur district to Mumbai. Around 5 am, near Kamshet, it rammed into a container truck that had stopped after breaking down. The front portion of the bus was mangled injuring the driver and his assistant.

The two were rushed to the trauma care centre. The driver, Sanjay Kawade (24) was declared brought dead. His assistant, Jalal Sayyed (25), is being treated for multiple injuries.

An officer from Kamshet police station said an offence has been registered against the driver of the container truck for negligently parking the vehicle on the expressway resulting in the accident.

The officer said some passengers in the bus sustained minor injuries and were administered first aid at a local hospital.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App