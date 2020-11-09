Puna: Over 36,000 demanded re-tests, but SPPU says not even 50 pc turned up for them

Vaibhav Edke, one of the student union representatives, wrote to SPPU officials, claiming to have data of nearly 200 students who were unable to take re-tests.

While more than 36,000 students had demanded a re-test from the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration, when the time came for taking the exam, less than 50 per cent turned up for them.

Figures from the examination department of SPPU show that on any of the three given dates for re-exams, which took place between November 5 and 7, fewer than 50 per cent students expected for the exam actually took the re-test.

This is despite the fact that even now, student representations are being made to SPPU administration, claiming that some students were not given a chance at re-tests even after demanding them.

Mahesh Kakade, director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation, said that 36 000 students had asked for a re-test, over mail, Google forms and the helpline.

“On Day 1, we were expecting 11,500 students but only 5, 088 took the exam. That day, we got only 11 calls saying the students didn’t get the link for re-test despite applying for it and I personally made it available to them. The second day, 28,500 students were expected but around 11,000 took the exam and that day, we received about a 100 calls. The third day, we were expecting 38,500 students, because we even took into account students who didn’t ask for re-tests but had less time for exams. Only 14,900 took the tests that day and we got 752 calls, and we made links available to all of them,” said Kakade.

Meanwhile, many students’ unions and representatives claimed that students were not given a chance at re-exam despite applying for it.

Vaibhav Edke, one of the student union representatives, wrote to SPPU officials, claiming to have data of nearly 200 students who were unable to take re-tests.

The Indian Express also spoke to some of these students who claimed that they had informed the university, but didn’t get the link for the re-test.

Rohini Khaire, who had claimed that 20 questions were missing from her Organic Chemistry exam held in October, said she was waiting to take the re-test but didn’t get an opportunity. Several other students of the same subject had similar complaints.

Another student, Vaibhav Kumbhar, said he couldn’t see more than 7-8 questions of his exam on the subject Markov Chains, but later didn’t receive the link for re-test.

Kakade, however, denied the possibility of any such cases. “We had made the link available to all students who complained or demanded re-tests. But if the students didn’t log in, what can we do? Also, every single call that came in is on record and we resolved each query,” he said.

Questioning the veracity of the students’ claims — that they were not given an opportunity to take the re-test — Kakade questioned why the percentage of attendance for re-tests was less than 50 per cent.

