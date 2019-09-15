Fadnavis: Pulled up party leaders for erecting hoardings to welcome me

Facing criticism over the large number of hoardings erected across Pune for his Mahajanadesh Yatra, Chief minister Devendra Fadanavis Sunday said he was completely against the way local leaders had put up the flex boards and banners.

“It was completely wrong to put up such hoardings and flexes across the city. I have conveyed my displeasure to local party leaders and directed them not to repeat it again,” Fadanavis said, addressing the media.

The city’s roads were defaced as local BJP leaders and ticket aspirants for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls put up huge hoardings and flex boards welcoming the CM across Pune.

“To be clear, no one is going to get party tickets on the basis of hoardings they put up to show their presence,” Fadanavis said.

On Saturday, local civic activists and NCP members had protested against the alleged trimming of trees on Sinhagad Road to make way for the CM’s yatra.

On this, Fadnavis said no tree was cut for his roadshow. “If I find anyone has cut trees, I will initiate action against them,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the BJP, after coming to power, had initiated projects worth Rs 45,000 crore in Pune to improve its infrastructure and solve people’s issues. “It is not that all the problems of citizens have been resolved, but there is a confidence among the public that the BJP is the party able to work towards easing their issues,” Fadanavis said.

The Chief Minister claimed that Maharashtra has been able to attract the maximum investment in the industrial sector and has generated maximum employment in the country in the past five years.

“The BJP-led government has been pushing for development of all municipal corporations in the state, irrespective of the political party in power there. The state government does not interfere in the working of local civic bodies but provides all possible help to resolve their issues. All cities belong to the state,” Fadanavis said.