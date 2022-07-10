PT assistant in Pune school arrested for ‘molesting’ 14 girl students

Pune city police have arrested an 18-year-old physical training (PT) assistant at a local school for allegedly molesting as many as 14 girls from classes 8 to 10 during PT sessions held on the school premises between June 29 and July 6, officers said.

The PT assistant, who was hired on a temporary basis by the school management, was placed under arrest by the police after a first information report (FIR) was registered on Friday. The police said they have invoked sections pertaining to molestation, among others, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) against the PT assistant.

According to the police, the accused has been accused of inappropriately touching the girl students during training sessions, passing inappropriate comments and also threatening them. The inspector in charge of the police station said, “The girls initially told the school principal. The school authorities then informed us. Multiple incidents of inappropriate behaviour have taken place between June 29 and July 6, as reported by the girl students of classes 8 to 10. Immediately after the FIR was registered, the PT assistant was placed under arrest and has been remanded in police custody. Further probe is on.”

Police officers said they will be speaking to students to find out if the accused victimised any other girl. “We are in touch with the school authorities who are helping us in conducting the probe in a sensitive manner. We are talking to them about taking efforts on sensitising students on this issue,” an officer said.