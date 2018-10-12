PSCDCL to map Pune’s biodiversity

The PSCDCL said the aim of the project is to conduct an assessment of the biodiversity across the city and create a database of various priority and ecological assets. (File) The PSCDCL said the aim of the project is to conduct an assessment of the biodiversity across the city and create a database of various priority and ecological assets. (File)

To create a database of ecological assets to help develop strategies to conserve the city’s biodiversity, the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) has decided to map biodiversity assets using geographic information system (GIS) or remote sensing technology.

In a proposal, the PSCDCL said the aim of the project is to conduct an assessment of the biodiversity across the city and create a database of various priority and ecological assets that will support Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and PSCDCL in planning for biodiversity conservation.

The plan is to map biodiversity assets of Pune using GIS or remote sensing technology and draft various biodiversity conservation strategies for the city. “The biodiversity assets to be mapped would include gardens, hills, forest area, wetlands, lake, rivers, dams, ponds, reservoirs and other water bodies,” said a PSCDCL officer.

It would also have a compilation of all historical information and data points pertaining to weather, rainfall, pollution, drainage patterns, natural ecosystem and geographical landscape of the city, he said, adding that all the information sourced from the study would be supported by an analytical model.

“The survey would be repeated again in 2020 as a top-up to the comprehensive survey being conducted now,” he said.

With the help of GIS, the PSCDCL and PMC have established an advanced database of various landmarks and utilities, which is being used for the delivery of various resident-centric services.

Until now, GIS mapping was primarily focused on creating a database of utilities and landmarks, which includes the mapping of property data, land parcel survey numbers, city facilities and other important touch points that are integrated with PMC departments to facilitate decentralised governance.

