Provide shelter to the homeless, says Friends of Gandhi Museum

We are trying to bring this to the notice of people as well as local bodies...” Delia Maria Knaebel, said. (Representational)

Marking International Humans Rights Day on December 10, Friends of the Gandhi Museum Pune and Youth for Human Rights International Pune, among other groups, have come together to make a formal appeal to local authorities to make provisions for homeless people in the city.

Delia Maria Knaebel, a retired professor and conveyor of the Friends of the Gandhi Museum, said people who lack a permanent residence, like migrants and those who are on the move, are facing the brunt of the pandemic. “Newer migrants are coming to the city in hopes of a better living but it is something they cannot afford due to the circumstances, which forces them to spend the night on the streets. But they do not want to be institutionalised, they just need an overnight roof. We are trying to bring this to the notice of people as well as local bodies…” she said.

