Protests in Pimpri-Chinchwad: Asked CM to punish ‘insensitive’ PCMC Commissioner for failures, says Sena MP

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (Reuters file photo) Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (Reuters file photo)

Amid protests in Pimpri-Chinchwad demanding the scrapping of the alternate-day water supply system, Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne said he approached Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking punishment and transfer of Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar over the water issues in the industrial city.

“Earlier this week, the chief minister asked what exactly the problem was… I told him that despite ample water in Pavana river and Pavana dam, the PCMC administration led by Hardikar has decided to make life miserable for citizens by starting the alternate-day water supply system,” he said.

Barne said he told Thackeray that transferring Hardikar would not be sufficient. “The state government should punish Hardikar and his officials for their failure to provide adequate drinking water to citizens. It is these officials who slept on the problems for months and are now giving excuses that the system was not effective enough to ensure equitable distribution of water. This is an inefficient administration with an insensitive commissioner,” he claimed.

Barne said the chief minister had told him that he was reviewing the performance of all top officials such as commissioners and district collectors. “The CM said he will initiate appropriate action in the matter,” Barne told The Indian Express Wednesday.

Civic activist Maruti Bhapkar, who wrote to Thackeray the day he took oath, seeking Hardikar’s transfer, said he has been following up with officials of the Chief Minister’s Office who assured him of strong action.

Meanwhile, PCMC Joint City Engineer Makrand Nikam maintained that the current system was initiated to ensure equitable distribution of water. “The alternate-day system has been initiated because tail-end areas were not getting water supply… We are in the process of correcting our system. The current system will be reviewed in two months’ time,” he said.

