Pune protests against CAA: Harry Potter to GoT, millennials find creative ways to carry on

One of the posters used in the ongoing protests. Expressmillennials have stood out with their creativity and wit. (Express Photo) One of the posters used in the ongoing protests. Expressmillennials have stood out with their creativity and wit. (Express Photo)

“Merry Crisis and a Happy New Fear”, read a placard in the ongoing agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the city.

The number of Pune residents taking to the streets against CAA and NRC is increasing with each passing day. While people from all sections of society stood in solidarity with students who faced police brutality in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, millennials have stood out with their creativity and wit.

Sarcasm, memes and pop culture have served as strong tools for the expression of anger against the government— from Harry Potter to Game of Thrones and from soap operas to Bollywood. While these may be hard to relate to for older generations or even the government, they have managed to rally the youth of the nation.

“One of the events that really angered me was the use of tear gas in universities…,” said Ishika Saxena(20). Her poster read, “Drop CAB and NRC, not tear gas in libraries”. “My poster was designed to express solidarity with fellow students who face the brunt of violence…,” Saxena said.

Many placards had a common theme — providing the Prime Minister and the Home Minister with a book named ‘The Constitution of India’. Other placards included — “Voldemort was defeated by a group of students”, “Night King is better, at least he accepts everyone” and “Secularism ki CABar”.

Saniya Zehra, a protester, brought back memories of famous revolutionary poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz. She used the lines, “Sab taj ucchale jayenge, sab takht giraaye jayenge” on her poster. “…The lines reflect and magnify the sentiments of the entire country. They are full of hope and communicate what we are here for,” she said.

Apart from creative posters, the rally on Monday, which started from Deccan Bus Stand and ended at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Park, saw a new move by protesters, wherein they used postcards to write letters to the Prime Minister. The North-Eastern community used a ‘Gamusa’, which is a traditional white piece of cloth with red borders, to write their messages.

One protester brought a puppy with a placard hanging to its neck. The placard read, “Modiji, I do not have any documents. Can I still get citizenship?”

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App