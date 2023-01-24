scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Protest against ‘Pathaan’ movie: Bajrang Dal activists booked in Pune

The police said a group of over 15 Bajrang Dal activists gathered at the cinema hall around 5.30 pm on Sunday and allegedly tore posters of the movie.

Pathaan’ at Rahula Cinema Hall in Shivajinagar, Pune

Pune City police have booked a group of Bajrang Dal activists for allegedly gathering illegally to protest against the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film ‘Pathaan’ at Rahula Cinema Hall in Shivajinagar.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged in the case at Shivajinagar police station Monday. The police said a group of over 15 Bajrang Dal activists gathered at the cinema hall around 5.30 pm on Sunday and allegedly tore posters of the movie.

They also allegedly shouted slogans against actor Shah Rukh Khan who plays the lead in the movie.

The police have booked Bajrang Dal leader Nitin Mahajan and 15 others activists in this case as per sections 132, 147, 149, 427 of the Indian Penal Code.

Hindutva groups have taken objection to the song “Besharam Rang” in the movie in which actor Deepika Padukone is seen wearing an “objectionable” saffron outfit.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 15:59 IST
