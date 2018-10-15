Protest in Police Line over water woes

Residents of Police Line area protest outside Guardian Minister Girish Bapat’s (in picture) house on Sunday. Express Residents of Police Line area protest outside Guardian Minister Girish Bapat’s (in picture) house on Sunday. Express

RESIDENTS of Shivajinagar’s ‘Police Line’, the area that houses several hundred homes for Pune police staffers, staged a protest in front of the residence of District Guardian Minister Girish Bapat over the colony’s water woes.

Several women, young girls and boys also blocked the Fergusson College Road for some time demanding that the water issue be resolved immediately.

According to the residents of Police Line, for the last four days the colony is not getting water leading to great hardships to the families. “For the last few years, the colony is facing water supply troubles. We have followed up with the municipal corporation as well as the police officials. But the issue has not been resolved. We came out to protest with our empty vessels because for the last four-five days, we have not received a drop of water … we have to carry water on our heads from other localities,” said a woman protester.

