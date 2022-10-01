scorecardresearch
Protest held against SII, Bill Gates over ‘deaths after taking Covid-19 vaccine’

Hearing a plea filed by Snehal’s father Dilip Lunawat, the HC had recently issued notices to the state government, Union government, SII and Bill Gates.

Snehal passed away on March 1, 2021. (Representational/File)

A group of activists on Saturday staged demonstrations in Pune against the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Microsoft founder Bill Gates in connection with the death of a doctor following her vaccination against Covid-19.

Lunawat alleged that his daughter Snehal died due to the side effects after she was administered both doses of Covishield under the state’s initiative to vaccinate healthcare workers against Covid-19. Snehal passed away on March 1, 2021.

He claimed that health workers like his daughter were compelled to take the vaccines due to “false narratives” from the authorities. Lunawat sought a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the respondents. While hearing the matter on August 26, the bench of Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Madhav J Jamdar, sought response from the authorities during the next hearing on November 17.

More from Pune

When contacted, there was no comment from the SII.

