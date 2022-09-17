Protest against cycling ban on Savitribai Phule Pune University campus today

The city-based Indo Athletic Society will protest at Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) main gate on Saturday against a ban on cyclists on the campus.

“The ban on cyclists and use of bicycles has been put in place by the university administration for a month now. There is a notice also put up on the main gate. We question this unfairness towards cyclists while two- and four-wheelers are allowed on the campus,” said Gajanan Khaire, founder and president of the group.

Khaire said that SPPU is one of the few places in the city that are ideal for cyclists. “The cycling group has been coming to the SPPU campus for many years now. Unlike motor vehicles, cycling does not contribute to noise or smoke pollution. The administration of SPPU said the ban was put in place after some senior citizens who frequent the campus for morning walks complained about the cyclists,” he said.

In a letter addressed to the vice-chancellor of the university, the group urged SPPU to reconsider the ban on cyclists. “Other institutions like the IIT and Google are promoting cycling within their campuses and discouraging motor vehicles. We wish SPPU would review the ban,” Khaire said.