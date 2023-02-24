Protect the environment, Samant urges entrepreneurs

State Industries Minister Uday Samant on Thursday said the state government will provide all possible support to entrepreneurs to use corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for environmental protection measures and environment-friendly work. He, however, said that industries should also ensure that they take measures to protect the environment. Samant was speaking at a special conference for entrepreneurs and industrialists held in Pune on Thursday on the occasion of Sumangalam Panchamahabhoot Lokotsav, organised by the Siddhagiri Math at Kaneri.