Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Protect the environment, Samant urges entrepreneurs

Samant  was speaking at a special conference for entrepreneurs and industrialists held  in Pune on Thursday  on the occasion of Sumangalam Panchamahabhoot Lokotsav, organised by the Siddhagiri Math at Kaneri.

Uday Samant, Corporate social responsibility, Sumangalam Panchamahabhoot Lokotsav, Pune news, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairsState Industries Minister Uday Samant
State Industries Minister Uday Samant on Thursday said the state government will provide all possible support to entrepreneurs to use corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for environmental protection measures and environment-friendly work. He, however, said that  industries should also ensure that they take measures to protect the environment.  Samant  was speaking at a special conference for entrepreneurs and industrialists held  in Pune on Thursday  on the occasion of Sumangalam Panchamahabhoot Lokotsav, organised by the Siddhagiri Math at Kaneri.

Addressing the gathering, Samant said, “There is a need to save the Earth from pollution. Industries should grow, but the entrepreneurs and industrial units should themselves adopt a code of conduct so that their operations do not harm other elements of society. They should ensure that their units do not lead to pollution in any form. The entrepreneurs should come up with a resolution that whatever can be done in the future, it will be useful for the environment. They should use CSR funds to save the Earth with an intention of giving something back to society.”.

First published on: 24-02-2023
