Prostitution racket busted in Pune

City police have busted a prostitution racket and arrested six persons following a raid at a spa in Koregaon Park recently. Four girls, who were lured into the racket at the spa, have been rescued. According to police, along with massage, the spa was allegedly running a prostitution business at the spot by charging more money from the customers in the name of “extra services.”