Prostitution racket busted in Pune

June 12, 2022 2:33:38 am
June 12, 2022 2:33:38 am
City police have busted a prostitution racket and arrested six persons following a raid at a spa in Koregaon Park recently. Four girls, who were lured into the racket at the spa, have been rescued. According to police, along with massage, the spa was allegedly running a prostitution business at the spot by charging more money from the customers in the name of “extra services.”
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Social Security Cell of the Crime Branch raided the spa on June 9. They nabbed six persons during the raid.
