scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Must Read

Prostitution racket busted in Pune

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Social Security Cell of the Crime Branch raided the spa on June 9. They nabbed six persons during the raid.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 12, 2022 2:33:38 am
According to police, along with massage, the spa was allegedly running a prostitution business at the spot by charging more money from the customers in the name of “extra services. (Representational image)

City police have busted a prostitution racket and arrested six persons following a raid at a spa in Koregaon Park recently. Four girls, who were lured into the racket at the spa, have been rescued. According to police, along with massage, the spa was allegedly running a prostitution business at the spot by charging more money from the customers in the name of “extra services.”

More from Pune

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Social Security Cell of the Crime Branch raided the spa on June 9. They nabbed six persons during the raid.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 11: Latest News
Advertisement