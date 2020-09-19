Prostitution racket busted at Ayurvedic body treatment centre: Pune Police

The accused have been identified as Damaji alias Karan Murde (38). Police also rescued three women who were allegedly lured into prostitution.

An alleged prostitution racket, operating from an ‘Ayurvedic body treatment’ centre near Swargate on the Pune Satara Road, has been busted by the Social Security Cell of Pune City Police’s Crime Branch.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Social Security Cell on Saturday raided the Ayurvedic centre, and arrested a man who was allegedly involved in running the prostitution racket. The accused have been identified as Damaji alias Karan Murde (38). Police also rescued three women who were allegedly lured into prostitution. An offence in this case has been lodged at the Swargate police station under sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.

In another action, following a tip-off, a Social Security Cell team raided a brothel in Budhwar Peth and arrested two women, identified as Thuli Tamang (58) of Nepal and Rani Reddy (35) of Andhra Pradesh, on Friday.

Two women were also rescued from the spot. An offence was lodged against Tamang and Reddy as per sections of PITA at the Faraskhana police station.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.