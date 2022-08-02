scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Prosecution seeks conviction under UAPA, maximum sentence for ‘Maoist’ Bhelke

Bhelke was arrested along with his wife Kanchan Nanaware from Kanhe Phata in Pune rural area by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in September 2014. Bhelke and Nanaware, both from Chandrapur, were alleged to be members of the ‘Golden Corridor Committee’ of CPI-Maoist.

Written by Chandan Haygunde | Pune |
August 2, 2022 5:04:18 am
Arun Bhelke (left) was arrested along with his wife Kanchan Nanaware (right) from Pune in 2014. (File Photo)

The prosecution on Monday sought conviction and maximum punishment for Arun Bhelke, an alleged operative of the banned CPI-Maoist charged under sections of the Indian Penal code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), for “being an active member of a terrorist organisation”.

Bhelke was arrested along with his wife Kanchan Nanaware from Kanhe Phata in Pune rural area by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in September 2014. Bhelke and Nanaware, both from Chandrapur, were alleged to be members of the ‘Golden Corridor Committee’ of CPI-Maoist. They were lodged at Yerwada Central Jail. Nanaware died on January 24, 2021, following prolonged illness.

The trial in this case is going on before Special Judge S R Navandar in Shivajinagar court. Bhelke and Kanchan were initially members of the ‘Deshbhakti Yuva Manch’, an alleged Maoist front in Chandrapur. The couple later allegedly worked actively with armed Maoist cadres in the jungles of Gadchiroli and Gondia. According to the ATS, Bhelke and Nanaware had lived in Pune, Mumbai and Raigad under aliases. The agency claimed that fake PAN cards and Aadhaar cards with different names were recovered from the couple after their arrest.

According to the ATS chargesheet, Bhelke tried to indoctrinate and recruit some youths from a Pune slum into the Maoist movement. The ATS had seized several documents, handwritten papers and electronic material such as a laptop and pen drive from the accused. The agency had claimed that it had retrieved ‘Maoist communications’ from the seized electronic devices.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...
Explained: Civil code and govt stancePremium
Explained: Civil code and govt stance
Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finall...Premium
Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finall...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

While arguing before the court on Monday, Special Public prosecutor Ujjwala Pawar referred to ‘CPI-Maoist documents’ such Strategic and Tactics of Indian Revolution and Our Work in Urban Areas, which have been seized. Pawar argued that Bhelke was allegedly working as per the ‘cadre policy’ stated in the ‘Maoist strategy documents’.

She cited a letter in which Bhelke allegedly mentioned sending cadres for participating in Maoist activities. Pawar said sending cadres for a banned group is an offence under UAPA.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Pawar pointed out that Bhelke’s aliases like ‘Spandan’, ‘Rajan’ and Nanaware’s alias ‘Bhoomi’ have appeared in “secret letters” recovered from the accused. Pawar submitted that Bhelke and Nanaware allegedly introduced themselves with other names while taking a room on rent at Kanhe Phata in Pune, where they also ran a small kiosk, selling items like tea, tobacco, biscuits. Pawar alleged that there was a letter in which Bhelke had sought money from the Maoist party for medical treatment of Nanaware.

More from Pune

Pawar claimed that as per the strategy documents of CPI Maoists, Bhelke worked as ‘PR’ (professional revolutionaries) of the banned group in urban areas.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 05:04:18 am

Most Popular

1

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

2

‘Pawar’s man’ Sanjay Raut in ED custody, then what explains NCP chief's silence?

3

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

4

Parliament session Live: Naidu expunges Sitharaman's references to Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha last week

5

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
How Delhi Police became a professional unit
How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: Civil code and govt stance
Explained: Civil code and govt stance
Explained: Europe's summer travel chaos
Explained: Europe's summer travel chaos
Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finall...
Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finall...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

Premium
BJP’s nefarious designs to topple my govt have failed, says Soren

BJP’s nefarious designs to topple my govt have failed, says Soren

Case revives hope of 'dream home' among Patra chawl's former residents

Case revives hope of 'dream home' among Patra chawl's former residents

Premium
Centre contacts UAE to know how patient took flight to Kerala
Monkeypox death

Centre contacts UAE to know how patient took flight to Kerala

Demonstrators’ Destination Dreamland

Demonstrators’ Destination Dreamland

Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Fire at Jabalpur hospital, 4 patients among 8 dead

Fire at Jabalpur hospital, 4 patients among 8 dead

Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finally Parliament

Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finally Parliament

Premium
Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Another monkeypox case in Delhi, again with no recent international travel history

Another monkeypox case in Delhi, again with no recent international travel history

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement