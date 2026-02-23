Propylene tanker crashes on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, no casualties reported

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A mishap involving a tanker carrying highly flammable propylene gas was reported on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway in Raigad district on Monday morning.
According to the Raigad district police, a propylene tanker lost control and brushed against the roadside railing around 10.30 am near the Amrutanjan bridge on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. No casualties or gas leak were reported.
After receiving information about the incident, teams from the Khopoli police station in Raigad and Highway Safety Patrol (HSP) rushed to the spot.
“Within 20 minutes, the road was cleared. The driver of the propylene tanker has been detained. A prima facie inquiry has revealed that the truck lost its course due to the failure of the brakes and then hit the railing. There was no gas leak. So, in quick time, the truck was cleared from the spot and the flow of traffic on the expressway was normalised,” said police inspector Sachin Hire of the Khopoli police station.
Hire also said that an offence would be lodged against the truck driver on charges of negligent driving causing a threat to the life of others.
Earlier this month, one of the longest traffic disruptions on the expressway occurred, lasting over 32 hours. This was caused after a tanker carrying highly flammable propylene gas overturned and suffered a leak on the Mumbai-bound corridor at the Adoshi tunnel in Raigad district.
Traffic was diverted to the old Pune-Mumbai highway, resulting in queues of up to 20 kilometres.
Teams from the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) launched an operation to control the gas leak, and traffic on both expressway corridors was halted for safety.
South Africa captain Markram was all praise for Miller and Brevis and their bowlers in their stunning victory over India in the T20 World Cup Super Eights on Monday. South Africa were off to a disastrous start in the powerplay batting first in the match but that ended up being a distant memory as they ended up condemning India, heavy favourites to win the tournament, to a 76-run defeat.