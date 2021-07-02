Proposal drafted for promotion of constables up to SI rank: Walse Patil

Walse Patil added that the home department will submit this proposal to the state government and a decision regarding this will be taken after the monsoon session of the State Legislative Assembly. (File)

HOME MINISTER Dilip Walse Patil on Friday said that the state government has come up with a proposal that will enable police constables to work as officers by getting departmental promotions up to the rank of police sub-inspector (PSI) during their service period.

Walse Patil was in Pune on Friday for the inauguration of a petrol pump of the Pune Rural Police on Baner Road.

He said most of the police personnel joining the force as constables complete 30 years of service, but still get promotions only up to the rank of assistant sub-inspector till their retirement.

So a proposal has been drafted as per which constables would get promotions up to the rank of PSI, so that before retirement, they can work in the capacity of a police officer for a few years.

Walse Patil added that the home department will submit this proposal to the state government and a decision regarding this will be taken after the monsoon session of the State Legislative Assembly.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Superintendent of Pune Rural Police Abhinav Deshmukh and senior police officers were present on the occasion.