Property tax default: 40 flats among 153 properties sealed by Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body

The property tax department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has sealed as many as 153 properties, including 40 residential flats, for defaulting on tax payments for over a year. The properties were seized over the past few days during which the tax department has collected pending dues of over Rs 3 crore.

Assistant municipal commissioner Nilesh Deshmukh said so far they have sealed 153 properties, which include 40 residential flats. “After we started sealing the properties, some of the property owners came forward and paid Rs 3.58 crore tax dues. We request defaulters to pay their tax and avoid civic action on their properties,” he said.

Deshmukh said in case a property owner does not pay the pending tax in 21 days, the property will be auctioned. “After their properties are sealed, some property owners rush forth to clear dues, but many do not. In such cases, we have no option but to auction their properties,” he said.

As many as 26,760 property owners have defaulted on tax payments of Rs 50,000 or more, Deshmukh pointed out. “Similarly, there are 1,361 commercial property owners each of whom owe the PCMC Rs 5 lakh or more in tax arrears. There are 3,850 property owners who have not paid a single rupee as tax for years,” he revealed.

Deshmukh said so far the property tax department has collected taxes of up to Rs 380 crore. “We have a target of collecting Rs 1,000 crore. To achieve this, we will have to collect 85 per cent of the property tax. Last fiscal, only 65 per cent property owners paid their tax, and we collected Rs 632 crore. Considering the current situation, we will have to intensify the tax collection drive,” he said.

Municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh is monitoring the sealing action against defaulting properties, Deshmukh said. Additional municipal commissioner Pradeep Jambhle-Patil recently conducted a meeting of all officials and helped to formulate a plan of action for proceeding against the defaulters, he revealed.

Deshmukh said property tax is the main source of revenue for the PCMC. “However, there are as many as 31,971 property owners who have defaulted on tax payments. In all, there are 5.79 lakh property owners. With defaulters rising, it has affected the source of civic revenue.”

There are over 3 lakh flat owners in the PCMC limits, he said. “So far only half of them have paid property tax. Thirty-five per cent defaulters are those who failed to pay their dues up to March 31, 2022.