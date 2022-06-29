Pune: Promised Rs 1 crore, trader sent play notes marked as ‘Children’s Bank of India’

A 52-year-old trader from Pune was cheated of Rs 35 lakh after three alleged fraudsters promised to give him Rs 1 crore in Rs 500 denomination of new series and instead gave him play notes marked as ‘Children Bank of India’.

An FIR in the case was registered at Lashkar police station on Tuesday by the trader who has a business in Pune Camp area. According to his complaint, he came in contact with three persons in the last week of May. The suspects said they were in possession of Rs 500 currency notes of new series and that they could give him two notes for one Rs 500 note of in-circulation notes.

Investigating officers said as the trio further gained trust of the complainant, they managed to strike a deal with him for giving Rs 1 crore in ‘new notes’ for Rs 50 lakh of in-circulation notes of Rs 500.

They initially took Rs 20 lakh from him and later called him to Bhuj in Gujarat. In Bhuj, the suspect further took Rs 15 lakh from the complainant saying they would deliver Rs 1 crore in 500 rupees currency notes of new series.

In the second week of June, the complainant received a bag which one of the suspects brought to him and left his office. Assistant Inspector Harish Shilamkar, who is probing the case, said when the complainant opened the bag, it contained play notes marked as ‘Children’s Bank of India’ or ‘Bhartiya Bachchon Ka Bank’ of 500 points.

After multiple failed attempts to get in touch with the suspects, the complainant finally approached the police. Police have registered an offence under IPC sections pertaining to criminal breach of trust and cheating. A search has been launched for the suspects.

In June 2020, a joint operation conducted by the Southern Command Liaison Unit (SCLU) of Military Intelligence (MI) and teams from the Crime Branch of Pune city police had led to unearthing of massive stacks of play notes notes of Indian and US currency of face value of Rs 87 crores in a bungalow in Sanjay Park locality in Vimannagar area of Pune. The action had led investigators to an elaborate network of conmen and mules employed to ‘distribute’ this dummy cash in return for real money through multiple modus operandi.