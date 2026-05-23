Promised high returns, Pune businessman loses over Rs 7 crore in currency trading scam

The complainant subsequently received details of multiple bank accounts and was instructed to transfer money into them for the purpose of currency trading. (Image generated using AI)

A 53-year-old Pune based businessman lost 7.07 crore in a currency trading scam after being duped with promises of high returns by alleged cyber fraudsters.

The complainant, a resident of Kondhwa, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the cyber police station of Pune city police on Friday. According to police, the businessman came in contact with the alleged fraudsters through the social media platform Telegram in October last year. As per a press release issued on Saturday, the accused sent the complainant a link to a platform called PU Prime and asked him to create an account.

The complainant subsequently received details of multiple bank accounts and was instructed to transfer money into them for the purpose of currency trading.