Prominent women in science to be honoured at HK Firodia awards on September 22

Dr. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, executive chairperson and founder of the Bengaluru-based Biocon Group; Dr Gagandeep Kang, professor, Christian Medical College, Vellore and Dr. Tessy Thomas, distinguished scientist and DG, Aeronautical Systems, DRDO, will be honoured with the 25th HK Firodia awards at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir in Pune on September 22.

Dr. RA Mashelkar, former DG of CSIR and Arun Firodia, chairman of Kinetic Group announced the recipients of this year’s Firodia awards on Tuesday. “These awards have gained stature over the years in the scientific community. We are proud to say that the late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, former President, was the first recipient of this award in 1996. Other distinguished names include great scientists like Prof C.N.R. Rao, Dr. M S Swaminathan, Dr.Yash Pal and Dr. K Kasturirangan, among others. These are annual awards given to Indian scientists who make world-class contributions to modern science and technology,” Firodia said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Shaw will be honoured with the HK Firodia Lifetime Achievement award. She will also be the chief guest at the awards function.

The HK Firodia Vijnan Ratna award will be awarded to Kang. She has the distinction of being the first Indian woman scientist to have been elected as FRS in 360 years of history of the Fellow of the Royal Society.

The HK Firodia Vijnan Bhushan award will be presented to Thomas, who is the first ever woman scientist to have headed a missile programme at the DRDO.