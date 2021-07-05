Prolonged dry days pushes Pune city’s rainfall into deficit

The IMD has predicted cloudy weather in Pune today. (File)

With the dry spell continuing for a fortnight, Pune city’s rainfall has now fallen into the deficient category for the first time this monsoon season.

Since June 1, Pune city (Shivajinagar) has recorded 152.9mm against a normal of 162.4mm (till Sunday).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast subdued rainfall activity over the city during this week over Pune.

On Monday, the city will witness partly cloudy sky conditions with possibility of very light rainfall.

The day temperature will remain over 4 degrees above normal and settle close to 33 degrees whereas the minimum temperature will remain at 22 degrees on Monday.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 05, 2021

Pune city AQI – 47 – Satisfactory

