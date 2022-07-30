Project practical material worth Rs 1.13 lakh stolen at Shivajinagar engineering college

A project practical material worth Rs 1.13 lakh was stolen from the Government College of Engineering, Shivajinagar. An assistant professor at the college lodged an FIR at the Khadki police station on Thursday.

According to a press release issued on Friday, iron bars and other material was procured by the college for the project practical work of the architecture department.

However, the material, valued at Rs 1,13,500, was stolen between May 31 and July 19, the complaint stated. “After learning of the theft, the college authorities approached the police and lodged a complaint. An investigation is underway. Footage captured by CCTVs inside the college premises would be checked for leads,” sub inspector Tarachand Sudge, the investigating officer, said.