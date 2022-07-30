Project practical material worth Rs 1.13 lakh stolen at Shivajinagar engineering college

July 30, 2022 12:39:12 am
A project practical material worth Rs 1.13 lakh was stolen from the Government College of Engineering, Shivajinagar. An assistant professor at the college lodged an FIR at the Khadki police station on Thursday.
According to a press release issued on Friday, iron bars and other material was procured by the college for the project practical work of the architecture department.
However, the material, valued at Rs 1,13,500, was stolen between May 31 and July 19, the complaint stated. “After learning of the theft, the college authorities approached the police and lodged a complaint. An investigation is underway. Footage captured by CCTVs inside the college premises would be checked for leads,” sub inspector Tarachand Sudge, the investigating officer, said.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’Premium
Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham
Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
Latest News
Six Vadodara personnel get ‘Cop of the Month’ award
Punjab: Vigilance Bureau arrests two co-op bank officers for embezzlement of Rs 1.24 crore
Spike in fever, dysentery symptoms; look out for grade of fever, warn experts
BMC to use geopolymer, rapid hardening concrete tech to fill potholes
Man held with diamonds worth Rs 6.45 crore at Surat airport
BMC completes 1,000 m tunneling work on north-bound arm of coastal road
Civic body polls: SC nod to OBC quota in, PMC conducts reservation lottery for 173 seats
Ahead of BMC Polls: Lottery in 219 wards to reserve OBC, general women seats
Need to charge people for water consumption: Former NITI Aayog CEO
PM Modi speaks with UN secy-gen; calls for speedy probe into attack on peacekeepers in Congo
Aboriginal star Gardner, funky-socks lover Grace Harris help Australia win a thriller despite Harmanpreet and Renuka’s heroics
This fridge used 66 years ago has made netizens rethink about their latest ones