Project Girivan: Actor Vikram Gokhale, son of BJP leader among 3 booked

FILM ACTOR Vikram Gokhale and two others, including Jayant Mhalgi, son of late BJP leader Rambhau Mhalgi, and his wife, were booked in connection with the alleged cheating and fraud case for giving possession of plots in a 25-year-old land development project at Mulshi near Pune.

The case pertains to Project Girivan by a company named Sujata Farms, floated by Jayant and his wife Sujata. Gokhale was the chairman of the company but has said he resigned from the post in January.

To date, 14 people who had purchased plots as part of the project have approached the police. The total cost of land as paid by them over 25 years ago, was around Rs 96 lakh, which is expected to be in crores today. Inspector Ashok Dhumal of Paud police station said, “The allegation is that they have been cheated because the plots they got actual possession of are different and, in many cases, smaller than what they had bought in the sale deed. We have registered an offence of cheating and forgery, among other sections, against the three persons.” The three persons named in the FIR are Jayant, his wife Sujata and Gokhale.

The FIR in the case has been filed by Jayant Bahirat, who is an artist based out of Kothrud.

Gokhale said, “I was the Brand Ambassador and Chairman for the said project. But I have resigned from those positions in January this year. I have never had any financial involvement in the project. I feel these are just attempting to malign my image.”

A press statement issued by Girivan Project management said, “The Girivan Project has been in existence since the past 30 years without any problems. When some of the landowners got the measurements done, it was found that there were differences in the land record extracts and access routes. We are currently in dialogue with the owners on how to do away with the discrepancies in this civil matter. There was no intention to cheat anyone. Some landowners have now filed criminal offences. We are putting forward our side in that case.”

