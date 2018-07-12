Project delayed, PCMC imposes Rs 1-crore fine on private contractor

Work on the 24×7 water supply project started in 2016. Work on the 24×7 water supply project started in 2016.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner, Shravan Hardikar, has imposed a Rs one-crore fine on a contractor citing delay in the completion of the 24×7 water supply project, work on which had started in 2016. The fine, a civic official said, was one of the highest so far. An official with the PCMC water supply department said the contractor’s work included replacing old pipelines and setting up connections in 40 per cent of the township within a year, for which he would be paid Rs 207 crore.

“The contractor was tasked with completing the work on the project in one year, but he could not… Therefore, as per the conditions in the agreement, we have imposed a fine of Rs one crore on him,” said Hardikar. He added that Rs 50 lakh has already been collected from the contractor through the bills paid over time for the work completed. “We will collect the remaining amount from the bills to be paid,” he said.

PCMC Executive Engineer Pravin Ladkat said, “The contractor has been given an extension of another year.” During this period, the contractor is supposed to not only set up the water supply network but also look after the maintenance of the work done, he added. Hardikar said the PCMC has been making efforts to get the work completed as early as possible. “I am personally monitoring the work,” he said.

The PCMC had invited bids for the project between November 2015 and February 2016. Only two contractors had placed bids. The work on the project started on June 18, 2016, in Dighi, Bhosari, Moshi, Spine Road, Sambhajinagar, Shahunagar, Nigdi, Yamunanagar, Pradhikaran, Chinchwad, Keshavnagar, Premlok Park, Thergaon, Duttnagar and Sangvi.

Project approval criteria changed

Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar has changed the criteria, under which the additional municipal commissioner and joint municipal commissioner could grant administrative and financial approval for various projects. In an order issued by the civic chief on June 23, Hardikar had granted additional municipal commissioner the authority to approve projects up to Rs one crore, and joint commissioner to approve projects up to Rs 50 lakh. However, the officials have now been directed to clear projects only up to Rs 25 lakh. Both of them, meanwhile, can present proposals up to Rs one crore and Rs 50 lakh, respectively, but will have the power to approve projects only up to Rs 25 lakh.

Junior engineer suspended for ‘negligence’

A junior engineer in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation was suspended on Wednesday on allegations of negligence that led to the death of a nine-year-old boy due to electrocution. The boy, Hariom Vinayak Naral, died on June 26 after he came in contact with a high mast electricity pole set up by the civic body in Nigdi. Civic chief Shravan Hardikar said he has suspended the engineer for negligence and his administration was considering giving compensation to the victim’s family.

