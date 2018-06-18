Project delayed by two years: PMC Standing Committee team visits Bhama Askhed project site, urges to expedite work 

The Bhama Askhed project aims to bring 2.8 TMC water to eastern parts of city. The Bhama Askhed project aims to bring 2.8 TMC water to eastern parts of city.

Members of the ruling BJP in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) visited the site of the Bhama Askhed project on Sunday. The team, led by the party members in the Standing Committee, urged that the project, which has seen a delay of about two years, be completed on war footing. The project aims at drawing 2.8 TMC water from Bhama Askhed dam to eastern parts of the city.

The delay has increased the project cost by Rs 14.38 crore and the PMC has requested for a deadline extension till July next year. Members of the Standing Committee, led by Chairperson Yogesh Mulick and corporators of Nagar Road area, were accompanied by legislator Jagdish Mulick.

In 2014, the state government had approved the PMC’s proposal to draw water from Bhama Askhed dam to meet the water supply needs of eastern parts of the city. The project was taken up under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM). Jagdish Mulick said he would urge the divisional commissioner to hold a meeting to resolve the issues the villages affected by the project were facing.

“The civic administration has been directed to put more manpower and machines, and work in shifts to complete the work on war footing,” said Yogesh Mulick. The civic body project plans to draw 200 MLD water from Bhama Askhed dam every day, and meet the water needs of 14 lakh population of Kalas, Lohegaon, Dhanori, Vadgaonsheri and Kharadi area, which has complained of receiving ‘insufficient’ supply for a long time.

The total fund sanctioned by the government for the project is Rs 380.16 crore. “80 per cent construction of jackwell is completed, while 70 per cent of 42 km pipeline laying work has been completed. The remaining work would be completed by July next year,” said civic administration.

