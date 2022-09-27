scorecardresearch
Project Asmita to train over 36,000 girls across Maharashtra and Gujarat in its fourth phase

The fourth phase of Project Asmita was launched during a symposium at Hotel Hyatt in Pune on the International Daughters’ Day on September 25.

Domestic abuseThe project is Rotary India’s biggest project in the field of daughter empowerment, an official statement said.(file)

With focus on training to fight domestic sexual abuse, social media abuse, self-defence, gynaecological myths and nutrition, the Rotary Club of Bibwewadi has with its CSR partner GTPL Hathway Limited launched the fourth phase of Project Asmita in Maharashtra’s Pune city.

The theme of the symposium was ‘Empowering daughters is empowering the nation’.

Partnering with rotary clubs of multiple districts, the project aims to empower over 36,000 daughters through training from various schools, orphanages and institutions across Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The project is Rotary India’s biggest project in the field of daughter empowerment, an official statement said.

Through Project Asmita, the haemoglobin levels of over 36,000 girls will be checked and they will be provided with iron supplements in case of a deficiency. They will also be given help booklets, which will cover all the video topics in a short and concise manner with interesting pictorial representation.

“The daughters face a lot of issues in their day-to-day lives. Project Asmita is an attempt to provide confidence to the daughters, make them independent, fearless and brave,” said Rtn. Dr Anil Parmar, District Governor, RID 3131.

Anil Bothra, CFO, GTPL Hathway Limited, said Project Asmita initiative has received tremendous response and this project “reconfirms our commitment towards making a positive impact on the society” and the Rotary Club of Bibwewadi “has been a perfect partner for us”.

The contents of the video have been incorporated in a booklet, which has been released in three different languages — Marathi, Gujarati and Hindi.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 02:23:42 pm
