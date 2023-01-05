scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Prohibitory orders, police deployment at Lohagad Fort after opposition to Urs

The Lohagad Fort near Lonavala has been under the ASI's control. The ASI sought security cover after the proposed Urs was opposed by followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Hindutva organisations.

The Pune rural police have deployed force and issued prohibitory orders at the historic Lohagad Fort.
The Pune rural police have deployed force and issued prohibitory orders at the historic Lohagad Fort in the backdrop of the proposed Urs or observance for Haji Hazrat Baba Umarshahwali and the opposition to it by many organisations. The police said that the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) had sought security cover.

The Lohagad Fort, which remained a key hill fort of the Maratha empire, is located near the Lonavala hill station in the Maval taluka of Pune district. The fort has been under the ASI’s control and is a favourite destination for tourists and trekkers alike.

In a press statement issued Wednesday night, the Pune rural police said, “Lohagad Fort is a monument of historical importance and has been under care and protection of the ASI since 1909. An Urs of Haji Hazrat Baba Umarshahwali was intended to take place on the premises of the fort which has been opposed by followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Hindutva organisations. To ensure that no law and order situation arises at the fort, the ASI has sought police deployment on the premises.”

Officials said the Urs was intended to take place on January 6, but no permission was granted by the police and other authorities for it. “To avoid any law and order situation on Lohagad Fort premises, prohibitory orders under Criminal Procedure Code section 144 have been issued by the Sub Divisional Officer of the Maval Division. Pune Rural Police has deployed adequate police force. Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal has said appropriate legal action will be taken against those found in violation of the orders.” The press statement said.

More from Pune

Officials said the police force has been deployed at the fort from Wednesday midnight till the evening of January 8. Criminal Procedure Code section 144 empowers public officials to issue orders in urgent cases preempting any law and order issue.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 12:21 IST
Live Blog

