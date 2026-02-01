Prohibitory order before polls: Police warn against posting reels of criminals

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The prohibitory order issued by Pune City Police for the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls specifically warns of action against people posting social media reels of criminals. The order will be in force starting February 3 till February 16 for the local polls which are slated to take place on February 7.
The State Election Commission has rescheduled the remaining phases of elections to 12 zilla parishads and 125 panchayat samitis in Maharashtra following the declaration of a three-day state mourning after the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash at Baramati on January 28. The polling, which was earlier scheduled to take place February 5, will now be held on February 7. Counting of votes has been postponed from February 7 to February 9.
In view of the polls, the Special Branch of the Pune City Police has issued prohibitory orders which will be in force for 14 days from February 3 to February 16. The notification in this regard was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Dr Sandeep Bhajibhakre on Sunday for maintenance of law and order in the jurisdiction of Pune city police.
The order bans following actions: Possession of flammable and explosive substances; possession weapons including guns, swords, sticks. Burning of effigies, images of leaders; resorting to any action, speeches, sloganeering that can affect the law and order situation; a group of five or more than five persons will not be allowed to take out a procession without prior permission from the office of the Police Commissioner, Pune City.
The order further states, “Posting social media reels of criminals for the purpose of spreading among the people and for threatening others will be banned.” Those found in violation of the orders can be liable to prosecution under the Maharashtra Police Act.
