Prohibitory order before polls: Police warn against posting reels of criminals

Those found in violation of the orders can be liable to prosecution under the Maharashtra Police Act. (File photo)

The prohibitory order issued by Pune City Police for the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls specifically warns of action against people posting social media reels of criminals. The order will be in force starting February 3 till February 16 for the local polls which are slated to take place on February 7.

The State Election Commission has rescheduled the remaining phases of elections to 12 zilla parishads and 125 panchayat samitis in Maharashtra following the declaration of a three-day state mourning after the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash at Baramati on January 28. The polling, which was earlier scheduled to take place February 5, will now be held on February 7. Counting of votes has been postponed from February 7 to February 9.